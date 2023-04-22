IPL News

MI vs PBKS Toss, IPL 2023 LIVE: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma for Mumbai vs Punjab?

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 April, 2023 16:23 IST
Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians has uffered a still challenge from Punjab Kings over the last three seasons.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians has uffered a still challenge from Punjab Kings over the last three seasons.

Mumbai Indians hosts Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai is sixth on the points table with six points from five matches while Punjab has managed six points from as many games.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has returned to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the IPL took place behind closed doors across three venues in UAE - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai - before it was again moved to the UAE.

The return to home-and-away format has meant that the captain correctly calling out the side of the coin will have a marginal advantage of maximising home conditions. MI old a slim 15-14 head-to-head advantage over PBKS.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Toss Results

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium, Pune: Mumbai Indians won the toss, elected to field. Punjab Kings won by 12 runs.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Toss Results

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Punjab Kingswon the toss, elected to field. Punjab Kings won by 9 wickets.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians won the toss, elected to field. Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2020 Toss Results

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi: Punjab Kingswon the toss, elected to field. Mumbai Indians won by 48 runs.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai: Mumbai Indians won the toss, elected to bat. Match Tied, Punjab Kings won the second Super Over.

