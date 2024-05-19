MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Most sixes by an Indian in an IPL season; Abhishek Sharma breaks Virat Kohli record

With 41 sixes in the 2024 edition, the Punjab batter broke the record held by Virat Kohli, who had managed 38 sixes for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2016.

Published : May 19, 2024 18:31 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma broke the record for most sixes hit by an Indian in an IPL season during the IPL 2024 encounter against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

With 41 sixes in the 2024 edition, the Punjab batter broke the record held by Virat Kohli, who had managed 38 sixes for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2016.

Most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL season
41 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH, 2024)
38 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016)
37 - Rishabh Pant (DC, 2018)
37 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2024)
35 - Shivam Dube (CSK, 2023)

