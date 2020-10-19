IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: M.S. Dhoni to play 200th match tonight

Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Monday will mark the 200th appearance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian Premier League.

While both the sides fight to stay afloat in the tournament after a disastrous start, CSK skipper Dhoni will cherish the decade for the three title wins in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Dhoni has been the captain of CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008. When the franchise was suspended for two years, Captain Cool wore the Rising Pune Supergiant jersey.

Earlier this month, he overtook Suresh Raina (194 games) to become the player with most appearances.

In 199 games, the former India captain scored 4,568 runs, which includes 23 fifties, with a highest score of 84 not out. His strike-rate reads 137.67.

Dhoni also ranks third in the list of big-hitters in the tournament: Chris Gayle (333 sixes), AB de Villiers (231 sixes) and Dhoni (215 sixes) have redefined range-hitting in the league. However, he had a poor start to the tournament this season. In nine games, he could only score 136 runs with an unbeaten 47 being the best performance.

Last week, Virat Kohli played his 200th game for Royal Challengers Bangalore — 184 in the IPL while 16 in the now-defunct Champions League T20.