IPL 2020: CSK vs RR - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Head-to-head: (22 matches - CSK 14 | RR 8)

The two teams have faced each other 22 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 14-8 head-to-head win/loss record over RR.

Last IPL meeting:

RR (216/7 in 20 overs) beat CSK (200/6 in 20 overs) by 16 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off against each other in Sharjah on September 22, Tuesday. The Royals defeated the Super Kings by 16 runs back then. Sanju Samson scored a 32-ball 74, while Rahul Tewatia ended with figures of three wickets for 37 runs.

Position on the Points Table:

CSK currently occupies the seventh position in the 2020 IPL points table with 6 points from nine outings, which include three wins and six losses. Meanwhile, RR is placed eighth in the standings with six points, having won three games and lost six.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

CSK - The team has two wins in its last five matches (2:3)

RR - The franchise has one victory from its last five games (1:4)

Overall, Chennai has won the IPL three times, while Rajasthan has one title to its name. These franchises had contested the first-ever IPL final in 2008.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM CSK & RR)

Most runs

1) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 365

2) Shane Watson (CSK) - 277

3) Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 237

4) Sanju Samson (RR) - 236

5) Rahul Tewatia (RR) - 222

Most Wickets

1) Jofra Archer (RR) - 12

2) Sam Curran (CSK) - 10

3) Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 9