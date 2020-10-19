Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK vs RR - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: CSK vs RR, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off in the 37th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Monday. Team Sportstar 19 October, 2020 06:32 IST Sanju Samson's 32-ball 74 had guided Rajasthan Royals to a 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings earlier in IPL 2020. - Sportzpics / BCCI Team Sportstar 19 October, 2020 06:32 IST The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Head-to-head: (22 matches - CSK 14 | RR 8)The two teams have faced each other 22 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 14-8 head-to-head win/loss record over RR.READ | MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Rahul, Shami help Punjab beat Mumbai after two Super Overs Last IPL meeting:RR (216/7 in 20 overs) beat CSK (200/6 in 20 overs) by 16 runs.Earlier this season, the sides had squared off against each other in Sharjah on September 22, Tuesday. The Royals defeated the Super Kings by 16 runs back then. Sanju Samson scored a 32-ball 74, while Rahul Tewatia ended with figures of three wickets for 37 runs.Position on the Points Table:CSK currently occupies the seventh position in the 2020 IPL points table with 6 points from nine outings, which include three wins and six losses. Meanwhile, RR is placed eighth in the standings with six points, having won three games and lost six.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)CSK - The team has two wins in its last five matches (2:3)RR - The franchise has one victory from its last five games (1:4)Overall, Chennai has won the IPL three times, while Rajasthan has one title to its name. These franchises had contested the first-ever IPL final in 2008.THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM CSK & RR)Most runs1) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 3652) Shane Watson (CSK) - 2773) Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 2374) Sanju Samson (RR) - 2365) Rahul Tewatia (RR) - 222Most Wickets1) Jofra Archer (RR) - 122) Sam Curran (CSK) - 103) Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 9 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos