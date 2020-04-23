IPL: CSK skipper MS Dhoni crowned the 'Greatest of All Time'

With three Indian Premier League titles with Chennai Super Kings, one of India’s greatest cricketing leader, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an enigma!

On the 13th anniversary of the IPL, Dhoni was named IPL's Greatest of All Time (GOAT) captain by the Star Sports jury. 'Captain Cool', who has a staggering win percentage of 60.11, pipped Rohit Sharma, who has led Mumbai Indians to a record four titles.

Dhoni has been one of the many players who have received a demi-God status in Indian cricket. From making his debut in an Indian team of legends, he managed to successfully grab the spotlight after leading nation to a World T20 title in 2007.

Dhoni’s transformation from a player to an icon started when in the first IPL auction in 2008, Chennai Super Kings made him the most expensive buy.

Now with over 4000 runs at an average of almost 42 in the league, the 38-year-old has time and again proved himself to be a vital cog in the CSK wheel. His hard-hitting ability saw him finish as the leading run-scorer in the 2019 edition.

Dhoni has led his team to eight finals, the most by any captain in the tournament and has ensured his team reaches the top four in 11 out of the 12 seasons.

Besides his contribution to the game, Dhoni has also managed to win hearts. Lauding Dhoni’s captaincy, former World Cup-winning fast bowler Ashish Nehra said, “My pick for the greatest captain is MS Dhoni, under whose captaincy I have played the maximum, be it for the national team or in the IPL.”

Besides Rohit, Dhoni also faced stiff competition from Gautam Gambhir who took KKR to two IPL trophy victories. Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and David Warner were also a part of the elite nominee list.

Alongside Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Daren Ganga, Scott Styris, Mike Hesson, Dean Jones, Russell Arnold, Simon Doull and Graeme Smith were the ones who picked Dhoni as their GOAT – captain.