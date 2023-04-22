IPL News

No police, no railway officials and just two trains: CSK fans left stranded after IPL match

While the match got over by 10:48 pm, the train to Velachery arrived at 11.50pm and the other, towards Chennai Beach, was scheduled at 12:05 am, creating a congestion at the MRTS station.

Santadeep Dey
Chennai 22 April, 2023 18:52 IST
Chennai 22 April, 2023 18:52 IST
Long way home: With fans packed like tinned sardines in the coaches, a sizeable number was forced to miss the carriage due to a lack of space.

Long way home: With fans packed like tinned sardines in the coaches, a sizeable number was forced to miss the carriage due to a lack of space. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey / Sportstar

While the match got over by 10:48 pm, the train to Velachery arrived at 11.50pm and the other, towards Chennai Beach, was scheduled at 12:05 am, creating a congestion at the MRTS station.

With only one ‘IPL (Indian Premier League) special’ train scheduled towards Velachery at 11:45pm and another destined for Chennai Beach at 12:05am on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matchdays, hundreds of fans who thronged the Chepauk MRTS station after the early conclusion of Friday’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to bear the brunt of the unbearable Chennai heat.

With the over rate on target and CSK’s victory getting sealed at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium with eight balls to spare, the 29th fixture of the cash-rich T20 league, for a change, finished at 10.48pm.

Also Read
IPL 2023: Stokes will be out for a week, Dhoni is fine, says Fleming

However, the train to Velachery arrived at 11.50pm, resulting in chaos when it finally pulled into the platform.

The jittery crowd, which included numerous women and children, had swelled all this while. In their attempts to get on board, people started to jostle for the gates, and in the ensuing confusion, a few lost their slippers and broke their spectacles.

Some people had to travel on the footboard, although it is illegal, only because they were unsure as to whether there was another train scheduled to arrive because of lack of information on the web. All this while, no police or railway officials were in sight.

With fans packed like tinned sardines in the coaches, a sizeable number was forced to miss the carriage due to a lack of space. The train stood motionless for a further five minutes before the whistle finally went off.

On your own, gentlemen: With no police or railway officials in sight, the Chennai Super Kings fans thronged the station, unfolding utter chaos.

On your own, gentlemen: With no police or railway officials in sight, the Chennai Super Kings fans thronged the station, unfolding utter chaos. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey / Sportstar

“CSK had informed that Metro services are free if you have a match ticket, and operational till one-and-a-half hours after the game. We also know about the shuttle buses, but there was nothing on the local train services. We just followed the crowd when we heard that there are special trains,” Anitha, a homemaker, said. She was here with her husband and two children.

“This has been a very bad experience especially with the immense heat. Many people are falling sick. It is especially unsafe for women and children,” added Rajib, a travelling CSK faithful from Odisha.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us