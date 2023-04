PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Punjab vs Gujarat squads for today

Punjab Kings faces Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the Impact Player rule also enabling teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

Punjab Kings

PBKS predicted XI (batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS predicted XI (bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player options: Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.

Gujarat Titans

GT predicted XI (batting first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, R Sai Kishore

GT predicted XI (bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore

Impact Player options: Josh Little, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan (vc), Nathan Ellis Team Composition: GT 6:5 PBKS Credits Left: 9.5

PBKS vs GT squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh