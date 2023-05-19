Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die battle at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. A look at the head to head stats.
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals clash in do-or-die game
RR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches played: 25
Rajasthan Royals won: 14
Punjab Kings won: 11
Last result: Punjab Kings won by 5 runs
RR VS PBKS HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN IPL
RR (highest score) vs PBKS: 226/6 (20) - Rajasthan Royals won by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020)
RR (lowest score) vs PBKS: 112/7 (20) - Rajasthan Royals lost by 27 runs (Cape Town; 2009)
PBKS (highest score) vs RR: 223/2 (20) - Punjab Kings lost by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020)
PBKS (lowest score) vs RR: 124 (18.5) - Punjab Kings lost by six wickets (Jaipur; April 2013)
RR (highest individual score) vs PBKS: Sanju Samson 119 (63) (Wankhede; 2021)
RR (best bowling figures) vs PBKS: Kevon Cooper 4/26 (4) (Jaipur; 2012)
PBKS (highest individual score) vs RR: Shaun Marsh 115 (69) (Mohali; 2008)
PBKS (best bowling figures) vs RR: Arshdeep Singh 5/32 (4) (Dubai; 2021)
MOST RUNS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|15
|552
|46.00
|152.90
|119
|KL Rahul (PBKS)
|8
|490
|81.66
|138.81
|95*
|Shaun Marsh (PBKS)
|7
|409
|58.42
|144.52
|115
MOST WICKETS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Piyush Chawla (PBKS)
|11
|14
|7.59
|22.42
|3/35
|Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
|5
|12
|9.10
|14.41
|5/32
|Siddharth Trivedi (RR)
|10
|11
|7.84
|27.09
|2/21