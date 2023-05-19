Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die battle at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. A look at the head to head stats.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals clash in do-or-die game

RR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL Matches played: 25 Rajasthan Royals won: 14 Punjab Kings won: 11 Last result: Punjab Kings won by 5 runs

RR VS PBKS HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN IPL RR (highest score) vs PBKS: 226/6 (20) - Rajasthan Royals won by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020) RR (lowest score) vs PBKS: 112/7 (20) - Rajasthan Royals lost by 27 runs (Cape Town; 2009) PBKS (highest score) vs RR: 223/2 (20) - Punjab Kings lost by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020) PBKS (lowest score) vs RR: 124 (18.5) - Punjab Kings lost by six wickets (Jaipur; April 2013) RR (highest individual score) vs PBKS: Sanju Samson 119 (63) (Wankhede; 2021) RR (best bowling figures) vs PBKS: Kevon Cooper 4/26 (4) (Jaipur; 2012) PBKS (highest individual score) vs RR: Shaun Marsh 115 (69) (Mohali; 2008) PBKS (best bowling figures) vs RR: Arshdeep Singh 5/32 (4) (Dubai; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Sanju Samson (RR) 15 552 46.00 152.90 119 KL Rahul (PBKS) 8 490 81.66 138.81 95* Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 7 409 58.42 144.52 115

MOST WICKETS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL