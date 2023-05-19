IPL News

PBKS vs RR head-to-head record in IPL: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals overall stats, most runs, wickets

Team Sportstar
19 May, 2023 12:20 IST
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals in action.

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die battle at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. A look at the head to head stats. 

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals clash in do-or-die game

RR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches played: 25
Rajasthan Royals won: 14
Punjab Kings won: 11
Last result: Punjab Kings won by 5 runs
RR VS PBKS HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN IPL
RR (highest score) vs PBKS: 226/6 (20) - Rajasthan Royals won by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020)
RR (lowest score) vs PBKS: 112/7 (20) - Rajasthan Royals lost by 27 runs (Cape Town; 2009)
PBKS (highest score) vs RR: 223/2 (20) - Punjab Kings lost by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020)
PBKS (lowest score) vs RR: 124 (18.5) - Punjab Kings lost by six wickets (Jaipur; April 2013)
RR (highest individual score) vs PBKS: Sanju Samson 119 (63) (Wankhede; 2021)
RR (best bowling figures) vs PBKS: Kevon Cooper 4/26 (4) (Jaipur; 2012)
PBKS (highest individual score) vs RR: Shaun Marsh 115 (69) (Mohali; 2008)
PBKS (best bowling figures) vs RR: Arshdeep Singh 5/32 (4) (Dubai; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL

BatterMatches RunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Sanju Samson (RR)1555246.00152.90119
KL Rahul (PBKS)849081.66138.8195*
Shaun Marsh (PBKS)740958.42144.52115

MOST WICKETS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverage BBI
Piyush Chawla (PBKS)11147.5922.423/35
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)5129.1014.415/32
Siddharth Trivedi (RR)10117.8427.092/21

