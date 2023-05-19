Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals from the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.
Matches played: 25
Rajasthan Royals won: 14
Punjab Kings won: 11
Last result: Punjab Kings won by 5 runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal/Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh.
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels from 7:30PM IST- Star Sports 1 , Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 , and Star Sports 3 HD . Live Streaming can also be watched on Jio Cinema.
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Punjab Kings (13 matches, 12 points) - NRR: -0.308
Punjab Kings’ form fizzled out after its positive start under new captain Shikhar Dhawan this season. With 12 points from as many matches, PBKS shares similar concerns with RCB. With two games in hand, the Kings can target 16 points as their remaining games are slotted with teams who are on same points or below it on the points table.
If Punjab manages to earn wins over RR and DC, it will be in contention for a Playoffs spot alongside CSK, LSG, MI and RCB. Punjab will also want to boost its NRR in its remaining matches. It currently bears the lowest NRR among all teams in contention.
With a 15-run defeat to Delhi Capitals, PBKS finds itself in dire straits and will need to beat RR to finish at best with 14 points. In such a scenario, PBKS will also need RCB to not win more than one of its next two games while MI loses its last fixture to SRH.
Rajasthan Royals (13 matches, 12 points) - NRR: +0.140
Sanju Samson’s side suffered a crushing 112-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week and RR’s chances of qualifying has dwindled to a faint possibility. The Royals had won five of their first six matches before botching the remaining seven where they only won one match.
While it undoubtedly needs a win over Punjab in its final game, RR also requires a host of results to go in its favour to qualify. It would require RCB and MI to not win in their respective last matches. While CSK remains out of reach, RR will also require one of MI or LSG to lose both of their remaining fixtures to pull off a miracle.
While fate is no longer in their hands, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will push for a win in a bid to marginally stay alive in the race for the IPL (Indian Premier League) playoffs when they face off at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.
Tied on 12 points with one league match to play, PBKS and RR’s horizons have conspicuously converged.
Both teams lost steam in the latter half of the tournament, losing two of their last six matches, after making promising starts to their respective campaigns.
PBKS conceded five 200-plus totals in its last seven games while RR has failed to defend two totals in excess of 200 of late.
Given that more than 400 runs were aggregated at the venue in Kings’ 15-run defeat to Capitals two nights ago and that both teams have a penchant for big totals, the side batting first will refrain from complacency. PBKS’ thrilling five-run win while defending 197 against RR earlier in the tournament is now a distant memory.
However, fresh in RR’s conscience will be its humiliating capitulation against Royal Challengers Bangalore when it was bundled out for 59 – the season’s lowest score and the third lowest in the tournament’s history.
Its openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler failed to open their account in that game but will have their tails up against PBKS’ bowling, which has been toothless in the PowerPlay, conceding 9.20 runs an over while averaging more than 50 runs per wicket.
Jaiswal, in the midst of a breakthrough tournament, shook off the demons of his two-ball duck against RCB with an hour-long net session on the eve of the match.
He polished his pull shots against the sidearm thrower on a wicket with appreciable bounce while Ravichandran Ashwin too had an extended session with the bat, striking a flurry of big hits down the ground.
Kings’ shaky top order will be wary of Trent Boult, who has picked nine of Royals’ 15 wickets in the PowerPlay and should return to the side on a pacer-friendly wicket. How Punjab’s hard-hitting middle-order, and Liam Livingstone in particular, shapes up against spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashwin will interesting to see.
PBKS’ spinners Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar are the only bowlers from their team with an economy rate of under 8.50 this season and will be key in tying up RR’s wobbly middle-order, which has notably struggled against the tweakers. RR skipper Sanju Samson has blown hot and cold but his strike rate of 170.31 against spin can negate the spin threat.
Plundering and leaking runs at the death have been tropes for both teams lately and this is where their fates could decisively converge.
- Dhruva Prasad