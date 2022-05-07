PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings takes on Rajasthan Royals, toss at 3:00 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MATCH PREVIEW

Just two points separate Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The two sides come face to face in what promises to be a fascinating IPL encounter at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Royals is placed third in the table with 12 points while Kings is seventh with 10. Both sides need a win to brighten their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, with Kings needing it a little more, even though Royals lost its last two matches.

The Kings registered an eight-wicket victory against leader Gujarat Titans in their last match. After the bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada, reduced Titans to 143, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone chase down the target with ease. The only blip was the failure of Jonny Bairstow, who was promoted to open the innings with captain Mayank Agarwal dropping himself down the order. The Englishman hasn’t really fired yet this season.

IPL POINTS TABLE

Another Englishman, Jos Buttler, has been firing on all cylinders, though. Buttler is, in fact, the main reason behind Royals’ success thus far this season. With 588 runs, 137 more than his nearest rival, the orange cap is sitting firmly on his head. But the Royals need big contributions from others as well, including skipper Sanju Samson.

The purple cap is also with the Royals at the moment, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leading the wickets tally with 19 wickets. Chahal needs to get his rhythm back as he has taken just two wickets in his last four matches. There is more to the Royals attack, however, in the shape of Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult and R. Ashwin.

PBKS VS RR FULL SQUADS

Complete Squads: Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa. Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH PUNJAB KINGS and RAJASTHAN ROYALS IPL 2022 LIVE?