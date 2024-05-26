Full list of players to hit century in Indian Premier League final ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 Final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR is eyeing its third IPL title after winning it twice in 2012 and 2014 while SRH is looking for its second championship after 2016.

With this season already witnessing the highest number of individual hundreds and most sixes in one season, the final is well poised to be a high-scoring encounter.

There have only been two instances of players scoring a hundred in the IPL final, both of which involved KKR and SRH as one of the opposition teams.

LIST OF PLAYERS SCORING HUNDREDS IN THE IPL FINAL

Wriddhiman Saha (KXIP) — 115 vs KKR in 2014

Wriddhiman Saha was the first player to score century in IPL final. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash/The Hindu

Playing for Punjab Kings, Wriddhiman Saha lit up the night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as he smoked a fiery stroke-filled hundred against KKR in the IPL 2014 final to become the first player to hit a century in the IPL final since its inception.

He scored 115 runs off just 55 balls, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes, taking KXIP to a competitive total of 199/4 in 20 overs, albeit in a losing cause.

However, a gritty 94 from Manish Pandey led KKR to its second title.

Shane Watson (CSK) — 117* vs SRH in 2018

Shane Watson was the first player to score a century in IPL final in a winning cause. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre/The Hindu

Shane Watson was the second player in the history of IPL to score a century in the final.

Playing for Chennai Super Kings, Watson scored an unbeaten 57-ball 117 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai in 2018.

Riding on Watson’s century, CSK chased down 179 with nine deliveries to spare, winning its fourth IPL title.