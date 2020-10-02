Home IPL 2020 News CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Priyam Garg slams 23-ball 50 after Kane Williamson mix-up Garg, who was earlier involved in teammate Kane Williamson's run-out, slammed his maiden IPL fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 164/5 against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 21:22 IST Priyam Garg made an unbeaten half-century against CSK. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 21:22 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad's latest recruit Priyam Garg, who led India to the finals of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, redeemed himself with a 26-ball 51 - his maiden IPL fifty - against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday.Garg was involved in teammate Kane Williamson's run-out earlier in the innings. Williamson flicked the last ball of the 11th over to mid-wicket and took for a quick single, only to be left stranded mid-pitch by Garg who failed to respond. But the 19-year-old took the onus of scoring runs after Williamson's departure, and in the company of Abhishek Sharma, bailed Hyderabad out of choppy waters. SRH finished on a competitive 164 for five, thanks largely to Garg who remained unbeaten. He struck six fours and a six during his innings. Garg was lapped up by Sunrisers for a whopping Rs 1.9 Crore. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos