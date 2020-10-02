CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Priyam Garg slams 23-ball 50 after Kane Williamson mix-up

Sunrisers Hyderabad's latest recruit Priyam Garg, who led India to the finals of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, redeemed himself with a 26-ball 51 - his maiden IPL fifty - against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday.

Garg was involved in teammate Kane Williamson's run-out earlier in the innings. Williamson flicked the last ball of the 11th over to mid-wicket and took for a quick single, only to be left stranded mid-pitch by Garg who failed to respond. But the 19-year-old took the onus of scoring runs after Williamson's departure, and in the company of Abhishek Sharma, bailed Hyderabad out of choppy waters.

SRH finished on a competitive 164 for five, thanks largely to Garg who remained unbeaten. He struck six fours and a six during his innings. Garg was lapped up by Sunrisers for a whopping Rs 1.9 Crore.