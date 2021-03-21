RR pacer Jofra Archer to miss start of IPL 2021 with elbow injury

England's lead pacer Jofra Archer will return to the United Kingdom for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury, which has deteriorated over the course of the Test and T20I series in India.

As a result, the 25-year-old will now miss the start of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), much to the dismay of his Rajasthan Royals team which finished at the bottom of the table last season in the United Arab Emirates.

"Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series," an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

"The ECB medical team will assess the player, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year’s Indian Premier League," it added.

The Royals had missed English all-rounder Ben Stokes for its opening six matches in IPL 2020, and that proved costly for the side. Archer's absence will now hamper the chances of Sanju Samson and company in the upcoming edition.

Meanwhile, the ECB on Sunday named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India in Pune. Three additional players -- Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan -- will travel with the squad as cover.