David Warner mimics Ravindra Jadeja’s sword celebration, funny banter during DC vs CSK goes viral

Team Sportstar
20 May, 2023 21:06 IST
Ravindra Jadeja (left) threatens to throw as David Warner breaks into the sword celebration.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner on Saturday mimicked Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s signature sword celebration on the field. The moment has now gone viral on social media.

The incident happened in the fifth over of the game, when Moeen Ali had a shy at the stumps as Warner decided to run a quick single.

As Moeen missed, the burly Australian, standing outside the crease, teased Ajinkya Rahane into sending down a throw again. Even as Warner dived home, the ball rolled down to Jadeja, who threatened to throw once more.

The tense situation melted into collective laughter as Warner broke into Jadeja’s celebratory move, brandishing the bat like a sword.

The crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium also seemed to love the moment as they started cheering for the duo.

Phil Salt, at the non-striker’s end, was also shown on the giant screen, enjoying the moment.

Warner is a social media sensation, not only in Australia, but in India as well. He has previously, on multiple occasions, danced to Indian numbers with his family and morphed his face onto those of Indian movie megastars’.

In fact, both Jadeja and Warner once went viral for hopping onto the Pushpa bandwagon

