RCB IPL 2024 Playoff scenarios: What happens if Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals is called off due to rain?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s hopes of making it to IPL 2024 playoffs is under threat due to heavy rains in Bengaluru ahead of its match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.
What happens if Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals is called off due to rain?
If the rain persists in Bengaluru and today’s game is called off, RCB will be eliminated from the competition.
The No Result will add one more point to RCB, leaving it at 11 points. Even if it wins its last match against Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis’ side can only reach 13 points.
With Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad already having more than 13 points and one of Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants assured of finishing at at least 14 points, RCB’s elimination will be assured if today’s game is called off.
