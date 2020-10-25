IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

IPL 2020 Live Updates: RCB vs CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off in the 44th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Sunday.

25 October, 2020 07:12 IST

RCB had beaten CSK by 37 runs when the two sides met in Dubai earlier in the 2020 IPL.   -  BCCI/IPL

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (25 matches - CSK 15 | RCB 9 | NR 1)

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 15-9 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with one match washed out.

READ | K.L. Rahul on thrilling Punjab win: Honestly, I'm speechless

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (169/4 in 20 overs) beat CSK (132/8 in 20 overs) by 37 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off against each other in Dubai on October 10, Saturday. The Royal Challengers defeated the Super Kings by 37 runs back then. Captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 52-ball 90, while Chris Morris ended with figures of three wickets for just 19 runs.

Position on the Points Table:

RCB currently occupies the third position in the 2020 IPL points table with 14 points from 10 outings, which include seven wins and three losses. Meanwhile, CSK is placed eighth in the standings with six points, having won three games and lost eight.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

RCB - The team has four wins from its last five matches (4:1)

CSK - The franchise has one victory in its last five games (1:4)

Overall, CSK has won the IPL thrice and has also claimed two Champions League T20 (CLT20) titles. On the other hand, RCB has reached three IPL finals and one CLT20 summit clash.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM RCB & CSK)

Most runs

1) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 376

2) Virat Kohli (RCB) - 365

3) Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 321

4) AB de Villiers (RCB) - 285

5) Shane Watson (CSK) - 285

Most Wickets

1) Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 15

2) Sam Curran (CSK) - 10

3) Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 10

4) Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 9

5) Chris Morris (RCB) - 9

