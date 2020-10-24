IPL 2020, KKR vs DC: Varun Chakravarthy says maiden five-wicket haul feels surreal

Varun Chakravarthy picked his maiden five-wicket haul in an IPL game as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs at Abu Dhabi in Game 42. Varun, who was bowling well but wasn't able to pick wickets, finally came good as he spun a web around the Delhi batsmen.

Varun Chakravarthy - A tale of hope and redemption

"This is surreal. The last few games I didn't get wickets. I wanted to get one or two today, but thank god I got five. I enjoyed Shreyas Iyer's wicket the most. I was bowling to the shorter boundary so I had to attack the stumps," Varun said.

"I want to thank my mother Hema Malini, father Vinoth Chakravarthy and fiance Neha. And all my physios. Around 2015 when I was not making much money as an architect, I thought I will try something else when I wasn't able to meet my needs," he added.

Kolkata desperately needed a win to stay alive and skipper Eoin Morgan praised Sunil Narine, who came back after being cleared of his bowling action.

"We had a nice couple of days to reflect on things. In such a compact tournament, it can be easy to get caught up. Great of Sunil to come back and play as a proper allrounder. And Nitish Rana and him adding all the runs. The decision to bat Narine there is all the coach. He likes to play his cards. It is all Brendon," Morgan said.

"Given the nature of the tournament, it is not a tournament where sides get 100 in top 10. You need a longer batting line-up than a strong one. That is why I am batting lower. Varun is such a humble guy. he just goes about his work. Throughout the tournament, he has been our standout performer," the KKR skipper said.

Losing skipper Shreyas Iyer conceded that his team was outplayed by Kolkata in every department.

"Looking at the start, we should have put a lot of pressure on them and gone for wickets. But the way they batted, especially how Sunil Narine went after us. We could have executed the plans better. I think they chose the bowlers to go after really well. They were really good in shot selection. They outplayed us in pretty much every department," Iyer said.

"Kudos to their approach and mindset. You need an amazing start when chasing 190. Losing two wickets in the Powerplay puts a lot of pressure on the others. We need to play with freedom and not have a survival mindset. Obviously, we are disappointed with the loss, but I am glad it is happening at this point of time. There are a lot of learnings from this game."