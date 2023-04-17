IPL News

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Maxwell replaces Harshal in dramatic last over

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell bowled the final over as Harshal Patel bowled two no-balls and was out of the attack.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 17 April, 2023 21:30 IST
Glenn Maxwell rolls his arms in a dramatic last over finish.

Glenn Maxwell rolls his arms in a dramatic last over finish. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Harshal Patel has bowled two full-tosses above the waist and was takes out of the attack. Maxwell took the onus on himself as stand-in captain and completed the final over.

The Australian did pick a wicket by dismissing Jadeja, who departed for an 8-ball 10.

Barring the six, Maxwell did really well but CSK scored 226 runs in their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Banaglore in their Indian Premier League match on Monday.

Asked to bat first, opener Devon Conway struck 83 off 45 balls and was involved in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls).

Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.

