Chennai Super Kings was set a 219-run target by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
If CSK manages to chase down RCB’s target, it will be its biggest successful chase in IPL history.
LIVE SCORE - RCB vs CSK
CSK last chased down a 200+ target more than six years ago, when it hunted down a 206-run target against RCB at the Chinnaswamy in IPL 2018.
The Chennai-based side has chased down a 200+ target only thrice in its history. Interestingly, two of them have come against RCB.
CSK’s 200+ successful chases
CSK has scored 200 runs or more in the second innings of an IPL game only six times, with the last occasion coming in 2020 against Rajasthan Royals.
Latest on Sportstar
- Iga Swiatek wins third Italian Open title after beating Sabalenka in the final
- RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 31/2; Gaikwad, Mitchell fall early as Chennai stutters in 219 chase
- RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: When was the last time Chennai Super Kings chased a 200+ total?
- From Siachen to Paris 2024: Unwilling shooter Sandeep realises Olympic dream through ‘picture-perfect’ journey
- Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners hope to dethrone Man City for Premier League title on final matchday
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE