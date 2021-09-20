IPL News IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Bangalore all out for 92 RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score updates of today's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders from Abu Dhabi. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 September, 2021 21:14 IST Kolkata Knight Riders wrapped up the powerplay with the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 September, 2021 21:14 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from Abu Dhabi.