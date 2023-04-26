RCB vs KKR Toss Today Match IPL live updates: will coin flip favour Rana or Kohli?

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) met Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), its spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy had left Faf du Plessis and his men in a daze.

The massive 81-run victory at the Eden Gardens set the tone for KKR’s campaign, and drowned out all the chatter about RCB’s title credentials after the rousing win over Mumbai Indians in the opener.

Before tonight’s match, here is a quick look at RCB and KKR have fared during toss in the last two editions.

IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 9th Match - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 81 runs - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field

IPL 2022

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS, 6th Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 3 wkts - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field

IPL 2021

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS, 10th Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 38 runs - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE, 31st Match - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 9 wkts - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat