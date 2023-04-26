IPL News

RCB vs KKR Toss Today Match IPL live updates: will coin flip favour Rana or Kohli?

KKR vs RCB Toss: Here’s all you need to know about how the two teams fared at the toss in the last two editions of the IPL. Will their fortunes change tonight?

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 April, 2023 15:25 IST
CHENNAI 26 April, 2023 15:25 IST
KKR captain Nitish Rana during training ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR captain Nitish Rana during training ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

KKR vs RCB Toss: Here’s all you need to know about how the two teams fared at the toss in the last two editions of the IPL. Will their fortunes change tonight?

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) met Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), its spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy had left Faf du Plessis and his men in a daze.

The massive 81-run victory at the Eden Gardens set the tone for KKR’s campaign, and drowned out all the chatter about RCB’s title credentials after the rousing win over Mumbai Indians in the opener.

Also Read
ICC T20I rankings: Chapman, Iftikhar attain career high positions; Suryakumar remains on top

Before tonight’s match, here is a quick look at RCB and KKR have fared during toss in the last two editions.

IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 9th Match - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 81 runs - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field

IPL 2022

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS, 6th Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 3 wkts - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field

IPL 2021

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS, 10th Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 38 runs - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE, 31st Match - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 9 wkts - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us