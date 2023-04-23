RCB vs RR Dream 11 prediction, LIVE streaming info, IPL 2023: Bangalore vs Rajasthan fantasy picks, when and where to watch match today?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 34 of the Indian Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Sunday.

RCB vs RR Dream 11 fantasy picks Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (vc), Shimron Hetmyer All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj Team Composition: RCB 5:6 RR | Credits Left: 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB Predicted XI (batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.

RCB Predicted XI (bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.

RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals

RR Predicted XI (Batting first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Predicted XI (Bowling first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin.

RR Impact Player options: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, KM Asif.

When will RCB vs RR IPL 2023 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be played on April 23, Sunday.

Where will RCB vs RR IPL 2023 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

What time will RCB vs RR IPL 2023 start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will start at 3:30pm. Toss is scheduled at 3:00pm

Which TV channels will broadcast RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be telecast live across the Star Sports network.

Where is the RCB vs RR IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website