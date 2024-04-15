MagazineBuy Print

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024: Live Streaming details, squads, and all you need to know

Having lost five games and won just one match, RCB will look to beat the Sunrisers, who is at fifth with three wins and two losses.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 07:38 IST

Team Sportstar
RCB batter Virat Kohli during IPL 2024 match against Mumbai.  
RCB batter Virat Kohli during IPL 2024 match against Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB batter Virat Kohli during IPL 2024 match against Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Having lost five games and won just one match, RCB will look to beat the Sunrisers, who is standing fifth with three wins and two losses. Virat Kohli has been the only player who is in blazing form, with an unbeaten century and two half-centuries.

The rest of the RCB batters are yet to contribute.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru .

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be played on April 15, 2024.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match on April 15?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

