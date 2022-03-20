IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting finds 'energetic vibe' at Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Sunday had his first training session with the club ahead of IPL 2022. He said he was impressed with the 'energetic vibe' around the team.

“At the moment, we need to really focus on what we need to do to get ready for game one. I had a great first session with the players. There's an energetic vibe around the team, which is what we always strive for,” he said.

Experienced members of the Capitals have the responsibility of guiding youngsters in the team, felt Ponting.

“The guys who have been in the Delhi Capitals camp for a while definitely have the responsibility of guiding the youngsters in the team. Rishabh's captain, so he's going to do that anyway, but guys like Prithvi [Shaw], Axar [Patel] and [Anrich] Nortje will also have their roles and responsibilities within the team.

“I have told the boys to keep their doors open when they are in their rooms and get to know each other. I am going to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with all the younger guys that I don't know. When you show love towards the younger guys as a coach or a senior player, you know that they are going to give it back,” he said.