MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Riyan Parag reminds me of young SKY at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond

The 22-year-old Parag has brought his rich form from domestic cricket into the IPL, striking two high quality fifties to help Rajasthan notch up wins in all three games so far.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 10:31 IST , MUMBAI - 4 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Shane Bond looks on.
FILE PHOTO: Shane Bond looks on. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shane Bond looks on. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond has described in-form Riyan Parag as a player of “extreme talent” and likened him to a young Suryakumar Yadav who joined Mumbai Indians several years ago and went on to become one of the most explosive T20 batters in the world.

The 22-year-old Parag has brought his rich form from domestic cricket into the IPL, striking two high quality fifties to help Rajasthan notch up wins in all three games so far.

Parag’s latest effort came against Mumbai Indians in his side’s six-wicket win on Monday. He dropped anchor to spearhead Royals’ chase of 126, scoring 54 not out off 39 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes.

“He (Parag) sort of reminds me a little bit of Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who came to Mumbai a few years ago. He looks like that - he has got extreme talent. He has just matured as a cricketer, even though he is only 22,” Bond, who is also the RR bowling coach, said at the post-match press conference.

Bond played a crucial role in developing bowling talents at MI in his nine-year stint with the Mumbai-based franchise from 2015 onwards, before shifting base to Jaipur this year.

“He (Parag) has had an outstanding domestic season, obviously, batting up the order. The trade we made with Devdutt (Padikkal), bringing Avesh (Khan) in, that was to put Riyan up into a position which was probably better suited,” the former New Zealand fast bowler added.

Suryakumar, the world’s number one T20 batter, joined MI in 2011 and spent four years at Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014-17 before he was brought back to the Mumbai side in 2018. He is recovering from a recent surgery. Bond said Parag has had to play the role of a finisher in the IPL at a young age whereas other teams have experienced international players in that role.

ALSO READ | MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Boult, Chahal and Riyan Parag condemn Mumbai Indians to third straight defeat

“Riyan started so young, you forget that he was 17 or something, playing in one of the toughest spots in a batting line-up of No 6. You look at the characters who finish games around the IPL, they are generally pretty experienced guys,” he said.

“(The) Tim Davids, (the) Dave Millers… these are high quality players who play international cricket. Riyan has been tasked with that for a number of years. He is still a very young man, but he has got this wealth of experience behind him now.

“We are getting the best of him. The investment that RR have made of him, it’s starting to reap the rewards. It is pretty exciting what he could offer for the rest of the season for us.” Bond also felt “selfless” Yuzvendra Chahal, who produced a measly spell of 4-0-11-3 to set up Rajasthan’s win on Monday, could be back in India reckoning if he continues to deliver.

“The competition is pretty tough, so one of the real challenges for any bowler coming into this tournament is to forget that there is a World Cup, and you start bowling to get into a World Cup team,” he said.

“If your team is successful, you are in a winning team, selections and rewards come from that. That has more of been our focus, to forget about all that other noise from the outside and just work really hard for each other.

“If we do that, I have got no doubt people are going to start talking like you are now about Chahal and whether he will feature in a World Cup or not. He is bowling beautifully, and if he keeps doing that, then we have got a massive chance in this tournament,” he added.

Bond said having knowledge about opposition players also helps in making strategies for his current team.

“When you have obviously spent so much time with certain players, watched them every day and talked to them about their game and the way that they see the game, that definitely helps,” he said.

“It was quite fun being on the other side of the team. A couple of dismissals, you get a lot of satisfaction from that.” MI pacer Akash Madhwal said a fresh pitch at the Wankhede Stadium assisted bowlers in the first game but maintaining tight lines was equally crucial.

“We had to get our basics right and had to bowl in the line of the stumps. The pitch had some help for the fast bowlers,” said Madhwal, who returned 3/20.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rajasthan Royals /

Shane Bond /

Riyan Parag /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Mumbai Indians /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

IPL /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Rohit Sharma /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Indian quintet on a historic quest
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Riyan Parag reminds me of young SKY at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond
    PTI
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Roma stalls in top-four chase with goalless Lecce draw
    Reuters
  4. Manav-Manush pair ends runner-up at WTT Feeder Otocec
    PTI
  5. Katie Volynets wins the longest women’s match of the year at the Charleston Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Riyan Parag reminds me of young SKY at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond
    PTI
  2. RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Overall head-to-head records, stats, wickets, runs—all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Boult, Chahal and Riyan Parag condemn Mumbai Indians to third straight defeat
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Indian quintet on a historic quest
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Riyan Parag reminds me of young SKY at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond
    PTI
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Roma stalls in top-four chase with goalless Lecce draw
    Reuters
  4. Manav-Manush pair ends runner-up at WTT Feeder Otocec
    PTI
  5. Katie Volynets wins the longest women’s match of the year at the Charleston Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment