Rajasthan Royals qualifies for IPL 2022 playoffs Rajasthan Royals became the third team to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs during its match against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 20 May, 2022 21:44 IST Rajasthan Royals has qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar MUMBAI 20 May, 2022 21:44 IST Rajasthan Royals (RR) became the third team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs during its match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.Royals booked their last-four berth after scoring 11 runs off the first over, chasing CSK's 151 for six, and in the process ensured that their Net Run Rate (NRR) cannot mathematically fall below that of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints1Gujarat Titans (Q)14104+0.316202Lucknow Super Giants (Q)1495+0.251183Rajasthan Royals (Q)1385+0.304164Royal Challengers Bangalore1486-0.253165Delhi Capitals1376+0.255146Kolkata Knight Riders1468+0.146127Punjab Kings1367-0.043128Sunrisers Hyderabad1367-0.230129Chennai Super Kings1349-0.206810Mumbai Indians13310-0.5776A win against the four-time champion on Friday will help Rajasthan overtake Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and cement the second spot on the points table, setting up its Qualifier 1 against table-topper Gujarat Titans (GT). Royal Challengers and Delhi Capitals (DC) remain in contention for the remaining playoffs spot and the latter's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday will decide the fourth team to make it to the last-four stage. While a Capitals win on Saturday will confirm a playoffs berth for the Rishabh Pant-led side, a defeat will see RCB progress to the next stage. IPL PLAYOFFS 2022 SCHEDULE DATEMATCHVENUEMay 24Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans vs Team 2KolkataMay 25Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4KolkataMay 27Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1AhmedabadMay 29FINAL - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2Ahmedabad