Rajasthan Royals qualifies for IPL 2022 playoffs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) became the third team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs during its match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Royals booked their last-four berth after scoring 11 runs off the first over, chasing CSK's 151 for six, and in the process ensured that their Net Run Rate (NRR) cannot mathematically fall below that of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Sr no Teams Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 10 4 +0.316 20 2 Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 +0.251 18 3 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 +0.304 16 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 8 6 -0.253 16 5 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 +0.255 14 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 +0.146 12 7 Punjab Kings 13 6 7 -0.043 12 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 -0.230 12 9 Chennai Super Kings 13 4 9 -0.206 8 10 Mumbai Indians 13 3 10 -0.577 6

A win against the four-time champion on Friday will help Rajasthan overtake Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and cement the second spot on the points table, setting up its Qualifier 1 against table-topper Gujarat Titans (GT).

Royal Challengers and Delhi Capitals (DC) remain in contention for the remaining playoffs spot and the latter's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday will decide the fourth team to make it to the last-four stage.

While a Capitals win on Saturday will confirm a playoffs berth for the Rishabh Pant-led side, a defeat will see RCB progress to the next stage.

IPL PLAYOFFS 2022 SCHEDULE