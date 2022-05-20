IPL News

Rajasthan Royals qualifies for IPL 2022 playoffs

Rajasthan Royals has qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs.   -  SPORTZPICS

Rajasthan Royals (RR) became the third team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs during its match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Royals booked their last-four berth after scoring 11 runs off the first over, chasing CSK's 151 for six, and in the process ensured that their Net Run Rate (NRR) cannot mathematically fall below that of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints
1Gujarat Titans (Q)14104+0.31620
2Lucknow Super Giants (Q)1495+0.25118
3Rajasthan Royals (Q)1385+0.30416
4Royal Challengers Bangalore1486-0.25316
5Delhi Capitals1376+0.25514
6Kolkata Knight Riders1468+0.14612
7Punjab Kings1367-0.04312
8Sunrisers Hyderabad1367-0.23012
9Chennai Super Kings1349-0.2068
10Mumbai Indians13310-0.5776

A win against the four-time champion on Friday will help Rajasthan overtake Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and cement the second spot on the points table, setting up its Qualifier 1 against table-topper Gujarat Titans (GT).

Royal Challengers and Delhi Capitals (DC) remain in contention for the remaining playoffs spot and the latter's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday will decide the fourth team to make it to the last-four stage.

While a Capitals win on Saturday will confirm a playoffs berth for the Rishabh Pant-led side, a defeat will see RCB progress to the next stage.

IPL PLAYOFFS 2022 SCHEDULE

DATEMATCHVENUE
May 24Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans vs Team 2Kolkata
May 25Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4Kolkata
May 27Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1Ahmedabad
May 29FINAL - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2Ahmedabad

