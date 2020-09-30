RR vs KKR live score, IPL 2020 match today: Predicted XI, commentary, H2H, toss at 7pm

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.



MATCH PREVIEW



The Sharjah Cricket Stadium looked too small and the bowling of Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab too easy for the batsmen of Rajasthan Royals. On Wednesday, it will be interesting to find out if the bigger boundaries at Dubai or the bowlers from Kolkata Knight Riders could have any impact on them.

The Royals is indeed on a roll, having gotten off to a spectacular start. It has won both of its matches, chasing in excess of 200. And Sunday's win against Punjab was historic, being the highest run-chase in IPL's history.

The Riders, though, is unlikely to be intimidated. It too is coming into its third game after winning its last. And its batting too boasts some of the cleanest strikers of the ball in the game.





It promises to be an interesting match and would be particularly interesting to see what Steve Smith does after winning the toss. All the five games – including the two that went to the Super Over – played here saw the team batting first win.

The Royals' confidence in chasing big totals is not misplaced. When a team has Jos Buttler's explosive power and Smith's brisk yet assured style of pushing the score at the top of the order, followed by Sanju Samson's brilliance and form, no total looks beyond reach. If it seems so at times, there are the likes of the newly unearthed danger man Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa and Jofra Archer.

Archer also spearheads the Royals bowling, which has room to improve. Even playing six bowlers in the last game didn't stop the flow of runs off the bats of Mayank Agarwal and K.L. Rahul. The team will be desperately want leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal to recapture the sparkling form he showed last year.

He will be up against a quality batting line-up featuring Shubman Gill, fresh from his match-winning 70 not out (62b) against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eoin Morgan, captain Dinesh Karthik and one of the most feared batsman in the format, Andre Russell.

The Riders' bowlers would not mind a repeat of its show against Hyderabad, when it restricted the side to 142. Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, however, may find the in-form Royals batsmen a little harder to contain.



(written by P.K. Ajith Kumar)



#STATATTACK

Highest run-getter: KL Rahul (222)

KL Rahul (222) Highest wicket-taker: Kagiso Rabada and Mohammad Shami (7)

Kagiso Rabada and Mohammad Shami (7) Highest individual score: KL Rahul (132*)

KL Rahul (132*) Best bowling figures: Rashid Khan (3/14)

PREDICTED XI



KKR Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti



RR Probable XI: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat



Overall head-to-head



The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, and their head-to-head win/loss record is tied 10-10.

Last season, both the sides won the away game against each other. Kolkata thumped Rajasthan by eight wickets with 37 balls to spare in Jaipur, and the Royals edged past the Knight Riders by three wickets with four balls remaining at the Eden Gardens.

SQUADS



Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth



Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh



IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 4 +0.615 Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 4 +0.483 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 2 1 4 -1.450 Kings XI Punjab 3 1 2 2 +1.498 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 2 +0.654 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 -0.228 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 2 -0.767 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.840



