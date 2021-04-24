IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Live Score: Samson's Rajasthan, Morgan's Kolkata eye second win in Mumbai; Toss, playing XI at 7:00PM

Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of Match 18 of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

H2H - RR vs KKR: (23 MATCHES - RR 10 | KKR 12 | NR 1)

Top Performers in the fixture in IPL history

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Ajinkya Rahane RR: 2011-15 and 2018-19 338 2. Shane Watson RR: 2008-15 304 3. Gautam Gambhir KKR: 2011-17 255 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Sunil Narine KKR: 2012-Present 10 2. Siddharth Trivedi RR: 2008-13 9 3. Shakib Al Hasan KKR: 2011-17, 2021-Present 9



- MATCH PREVIEW -

Streaks of brilliance and heaps of glaring mistakes - the brief summary of the starts of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders do not show up in good reading for their fans.

With a win apiece from their four opening encounters have put Sanju Samson and Eoin Morgan on the spot early on in the season. Rajasthan's results have also resulted with a mix of ill-fortune. The side has lost two of its premier players in Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer and a like-to-like replacement is nowhere in the offing. Reports have suggested South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen is on his way to India to join the Royals as a replacement for Stokes or Livingstone who left after suffering from bio-bubble fatigue.

The trouble, however, does not end there for the Royals. After suffering a drubbing at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday in a 10-wicket loss, Rajasthan will have worries aplenty in its batting as well as bowling departments. The top-order, including skipper Sanju Samson have misfired after a positive start in the first game. RR's middle-order comprising youngsters Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia and Chris Morris have salvaged a few cameos to carry the side to targets that are just about par. However, the Royals will hope that its top-order stars Jos Buttler and Samson pick up form pretty soon.

Predicted XIs

The Knights, on the other hand, came pretty close to its second win in a thriller against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. The lower middle-order trio of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins waltzed the CSK bowlers - saving the side from shambles. Morgan's men would be content with the balance in the squad, however, the results have not been their best companion yet this season.

Captains Speak

"We need to be honest with ourselves and come back better. Need time to look into what went wrong and understand, I am sure we will comeback well. This game... It puts you down but you need to find a way and come out better." - Sanju Samson after Rajasthan's 10-wicket loss to RCB "We have to be proud of getting so close, and actually putting ourselves in a winning position. Particularly, Pat Cummins towards the end played beautifully. It's everything about the process. The way I'm going about things at the moment is extremely positive. I've been here a long time now and I've been practising well and it's a matter of time before something comes together." - Eoin Morgan after Kolkata's 18-run loss to CSK



Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh



DETAILS:

When: Saturday, April 24, 2021

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 RR vs KKR START?

The IPL 2021's 18th match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH RR vs KKR LIVE?

IPL 2021 will be shown Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.