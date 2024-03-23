MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Avesh Khan pitted against former team as Rajasthan Royals faces Lucknow Super Giants 

Avesh is sporting pink for the first time, after being traded by Lucknow Super Giants and is taking on his former team in the first game of the Season 17 of IPL.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 20:33 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal and others during a practice session ahead of the T-20 IPL 2024, Match against Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal and others during a practice session ahead of the T-20 IPL 2024, Match against Lucknow Super Giants | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal and others during a practice session ahead of the T-20 IPL 2024, Match against Lucknow Super Giants | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

The cool breeze blowing across the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is rather a relief on this scorching Saturday afternoon. At the nets, Jos Buttler is taking on Avesh Khan.

Buttler is one of Rajasthan Royals’ most familiar faces, having joined the franchise in 2018, but Avesh is sporting pink for the first time, after being traded by Lucknow Super Giants for Devdutt Padikkal. Interestingly, Royals is taking on his former team in the first game for both the sides in Season 17 of the IPL.

For the moment, he is involved in an interesting battle at the nets. Soon after being lofted over long-off area by England’s white-ball captain, Avesh forces a thick outside edge. A little later, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has proved such a wise investment for Royals, walks in.

ALSO READ | PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant with brisk cameo on injury return

Buttler and Jaiswal are one of the most explosive and gifted opening pairs in the IPL. Jaiswal rarely puts a foot wrong these days, while Buttler has been one of the league’s most successful batters.

Captain Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer , Rovman Powell make it a formidable batting line-up. In the exceptional spin duo of R. Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal and the experienced seamer Trent Boult, the bowling looks balanced.

For LSG, the absence of the English pacers Mark Wood and David Willey may be a setback, but the West Indies quick Shamar Joseph’s is among the season’s most awaited debuts. Skipper K.L. Rahul, who is returning from injury, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers promise runs aplenty.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Avesh Khan /

Jos Buttler /

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

KL Rahul /

Rajasthan Royals /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Avesh Khan pitted against former team as Rajasthan Royals faces Lucknow Super Giants 
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 23
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Cummins ends Ramandeep’s cameo; KKR 105/5 (12.1)
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in pictures: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC eyes maiden Indian Women’s League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Avesh Khan pitted against former team as Rajasthan Royals faces Lucknow Super Giants 
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IPL 2024: Jaiswal’s best phase is yet to come, says RR captain Sanju Samson
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. IPL 2024: CSK’s latest auction picks come up clutch in season opener against RCB
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma limps off the field as Delhi Capitals suffers injury scare vs Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc in Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Avesh Khan pitted against former team as Rajasthan Royals faces Lucknow Super Giants 
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 23
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Cummins ends Ramandeep’s cameo; KKR 105/5 (12.1)
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in pictures: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc in action
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC eyes maiden Indian Women’s League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment