Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Here are the Live Streaming details.

When will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be held on April 5, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh