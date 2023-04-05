IPL News

RR vs PBKS Live streaming info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match on TV and online

RR vs PBKS: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the RR vs PBKS match in Guwahati on Wednesday. 

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 06:25 IST
05 April, 2023 06:25 IST
Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the IPL 2023 in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the IPL 2023 in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

RR vs PBKS: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the RR vs PBKS match in Guwahati on Wednesday. 

Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Here are the Live Streaming details.

When will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be held on April 5, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Also Read
RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings hope to consolidate on winning start as Guwahati hosts maiden IPL game

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023, Match in Pictures: CSK beats LSG, Moeen Ali takes four; Ruturaj hits second consecutive fifty, Dhoni creates record

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us