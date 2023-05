RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Rajasthan vs Bangalore squads for today

RR vs RCB: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates along with Sanju Samson after their side’s win over KKR. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 60 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. RR vs RCB Dream 11 fantasy picks Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj Team Composition: RCB 5:6 RR Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Predicted XI (batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell. RCB Predicted XI (bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell. RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed. Rajasthan Royals RR Predicted XI (Batting first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma. RR Predicted XI (Bowling first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif. RR Impact Player options: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, KM Asif. RR vs RCB IPL 2023 squads Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk) (c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul. Read more stories on IPL News.