IPL 2022: RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction live: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fantasy picks, predicted 11, full squads

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their respective IPL 2022 campaigns in match number five of the league at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

RR vs SRH PREDICTED XI Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik. RR vs SRH DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c) Batters: Kane Williamson, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal All-rounders: James Neesham, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult (vc) Team Composition: SRH 5:6 RR Credits Left: 0.0

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RR VS SRH, IPL 2022, LIVE?