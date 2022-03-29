IPL News IPL 2022: RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction live: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fantasy picks, predicted 11, full squads Indian Premier League 2022 RR vs SRH: Here are the predicted XI, Dream11 fantasy predictions as Rajasthan Royals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in Pune. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 March, 2022 10:25 IST Kane's Orange Army will be up against Sanju's Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. - SPOTRZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 March, 2022 10:25 IST Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their respective IPL 2022 campaigns in match number five of the league at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. RR vs SRH PREDICTED XIRajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik. RR vs SRH DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c)Batters: Kane Williamson, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal All-rounders: James Neesham, Aiden Markram, Washington SundarBowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult (vc)Team Composition: SRH 5:6 RR Credits Left: 0.0 WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RR VS SRH, IPL 2022, LIVE?The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, March 29. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.