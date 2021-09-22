IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined ₹12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during its IPL 2021 contest against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

In a thrilling contest at the Dubai International Stadium, Royals pipped Kings by two runs.

According to the code of conduct, Samson will incur a fine of ₹24 lakh if his team is found to have a slow over-rate a second time; additionally, each member of his team will be fined ₹6 lakh and 25 percent of their match fee.

For all subsequent over-rate offences during the competition, the captain will be fined ₹30 lakh and banned from playing the team's next league match. Each member of the team will be fined ₹12 lakh and 50 percent of their match fee.