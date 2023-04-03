Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with the Kolkata Knight Riders due to availability issues, Bangladesh media reported on Monday.

The 36-year-old missed KKR’s IPL 2023 opener against Punjab Kings in Mohali last week.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had denied permission to skipper Shakib and his deputy Liton Das to join the Indian Premier League until the end of its Test match against Ireland, due to begin in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Shakib was the last pick at the IPL 2023 auction in December 2022, where he was snapped up at his base price of INR 1.5 crore. Shakib was previously part of KKR’s title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014.

KKR, which lost its opening by seven runs (DLS method), had earlier lost its skipper Shreyas Iyer to a recurring back injury. He was replaced by Nitish Rana as the interim captain. New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson, who joined the side during the last auction, is also recovering from a hamstring injury.

