IPL News

Shakib Al Hasan to skip IPL 2023 season - reports

IPL 2023: In yet another blow for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shakib Al Hasan will miss the entire Indian Premier League season due to availability issues.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 19:22 IST
Shakib Al Hasan of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shakib Al Hasan of Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with the Kolkata Knight Riders due to availability issues, Bangladesh media reported on Monday.

The 36-year-old missed KKR’s IPL 2023 opener against Punjab Kings in Mohali last week.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had denied permission to skipper Shakib  and his deputy Liton Das to join the Indian Premier League until the end of its Test match against Ireland, due to begin in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Shakib was the last pick at the IPL 2023 auction in December 2022, where he was snapped up at his base price of INR 1.5 crore. Shakib was previously part of KKR’s title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014.

KKR, which lost its opening by seven runs (DLS method), had earlier lost its skipper Shreyas Iyer to a recurring back injury. He was replaced by Nitish Rana as the interim captain. New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson, who joined the side during the last auction, is also recovering from a hamstring injury.

