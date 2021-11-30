Home IPL News IPL 2022 retention: SRH retained players full list ahead of IPL auction IPL 2022 retentions: Here's the complete list of players retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 19:51 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained Kane Williamson. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 19:51 IST The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises submitted their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition.They were allowed to retain a maximum of four, while the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the January auction. Here's the list of players retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran MalikThe two new franchises have time from December 1 to December 25 to sign two Indian and one overseas players each from all those going back into the auction pool. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :