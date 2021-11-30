IPL 2022 retention: SRH retained players full list ahead of IPL auction

The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises submitted their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition.

They were allowed to retain a maximum of four, while the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the January auction. Here's the list of players retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

The two new franchises have time from December 1 to December 25 to sign two Indian and one overseas players each from all those going back into the auction pool.