SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021: Morgan delighted with Kolkata's all-round performance IPL 2021: KKR captain Eoin Morgan said he couldn't have asked for a better performance from his team against SRH. Team Sportstar Chennai 11 April, 2021 23:40 IST Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan inspects the pitch at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of an IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Chennai 11 April, 2021 23:40 IST Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan, on Sunday, said he was delighted with the side's performance in its first IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai."Delighted. The build up to the tournament has been pretty good. The camp before the tournament, the guys seemed to gel really well... Really happy with the start. We were very happy with our score, we thought if we bowled half decently well we should get over the line," Morgan said during the post-match presentation ceremony.As it happenedKKR, having set a target of 188 for SRH, managed to restrict its opponent to 177/5 in 20 overs. And Morgan believes he couldn't have expected a better all-round show from the team. He said, "Today was quite magnificent the way the guys batted. Guys at the top of the order - Nitish and Tripathi were absolutely outstanding and set up the game for our middle order to play in the manner we want to play.READ | IPL 2021: Rana, Tripathi, bowlers shine as KKR beats SRH by 10 runs "Certainly the bowling, we couldn't have asked for a better start."While KKR faces Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians next on Tuesday, SRH takes on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore a day later. Both matches will be played at Chepauk.