Sanvir Singh misses debut after SRH submits wrong team sheet during IPL 2023 match against LSG

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 14:16 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad before taking the field in the second innings against LSG.

Sunrisers Hyderabad before taking the field in the second innings against LSG. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Sanvir Singh missed out on his IPL debut on Saturday as his team Sunrisers Hyderabad submitted the wrong team sheet for its match against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

Commentator Scott Styris held up the SRH team sheet titled ‘Batting First’ on the official streaming network JioCinema during the match to point out what appeared to be a howler from the Sunrisers management. The sheet showed Sanvir’s name struck out and replaced with T. Natarajan.

“I think they’ve crossed out the wrong sheet. I think he (Sanvir) was supposed to play,” said Styris to co-commentators Zaheer Khan and Abhinav Mukund.

Stryis inferred that SRH had submitted a playing 11 which was composed for when the team needed to bowl first.

SRH had, however, won the toss and elected to bat and as a result of the teamsheet gaffe, Aiden Markram’s side fell a batter short. The skipper had even confirmed at toss that Sanvir will make his debut during the game.

In the second innings, Vivrant Sharma was brought in as Impact Player in place of batter Anmolpreet Singh. Sharma, though, did not bowl and SRH failed to defend a 182-run target.

