SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kohli's RCB aims to end title drought

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 Match 3, Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore

Team Sportstar
21 September, 2020 16:25 IST

RCB captain Virat Kohli is yet to win an IPL title.

Team Sportstar
21 September, 2020 16:25 IST

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. After a disappointing 2019 campaign, RCB will hope it can fire on all cylinders while SRH will be buoyed by the fact that all the franchise's international players will be available for the majority of the 2020 India.

READ| Virat Kohli: RCB squad is well balanced and primed to excel

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI
1. David Warner (C/Overseas)
2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)
3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)
4. Manish Pandey
5. Virat Singh
6. Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)
7. Vijay Shankar
8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
10. Siddarth Kaul
11. Khaleel Ahmed

READ| IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore team preview - Holes still need to be filled

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI
1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)
2. Devdutt Padikkal
3. Virat Kohli (C)
4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)
5. Shivam Dube
6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)
7. Chris Morris (Overseas)
8. Washington Sundar
9. Yuzvendra Chahal
10. Umesh Yadav
11. Navdeep Saini