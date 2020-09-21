IPL 2020 News

SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kohli's RCB aims to end title drought

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 Match 3, Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore

21 September, 2020 16:25 IST

RCB captain Virat Kohli is yet to win an IPL title. (File Photo)   -  SANDEEP SAXENA

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. After a disappointing 2019 campaign, RCB will hope it can fire on all cylinders while SRH will be buoyed by the fact that all the franchise’s international players will be available for the majority of the 2020 India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. Siddarth Kaul

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Navdeep Saini

