Narine attains his explosive best against Delhi Capitals, registers his highest T20 score

The 35-year-old Trinidadian got to 85 off just 39 balls.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 20:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Narine hits a four against Delhi Capitals.
Sunil Narine hits a four against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Sunil Narine hits a four against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine was at his explosive best during his side’s match against Delhi Capitals, scoring 85 off 39 balls to reach his best-ever T20 score.

His previous best performance with the bat (79) had come in Trinbago Knight Riders’ colours against Barbados Tridents (now Barbados Royals) in the Caribbean Premier League on August 12, 2017.

At the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the 35-year-old showed the first sign of aggression off the eighth ball he faced, when Delhi’s left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed offered him a bit of width. The Trinidadian was quick to work it through cover-point for four.

He took a particular liking to Ishant Sharma, smashing 26 off one of his overs. He eventually ended up edging a short ball to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps but walked off to a standing ovation from the Vizag crowd.

