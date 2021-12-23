IPL 2022: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join SRH as coaches

Brian Lara has been named the batting coach and the strategic advisor of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2022 mega auction likely to be held in Bengaluru on February 7 and 8

Tom Moody will be the head coach while former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn will be the bowling coach. Hemang Badani has been appointed as the fielding coach and scout, while Muttiah Muralitharan will continue as spin bowling coach and strategist. Simon Katich has been named the assistant coach.

The Hyderabad outfit retained only Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. This season, SRH will also be without its mentor VVS Laxman, who has now taken over as the NCA director.