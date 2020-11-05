TRL vs VEL, Women's T20 Challenge Live Score: Mithali Raj's Velocity vs Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in Sharjah

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity and Trailblazers in Sharjah on Thursday.

PREVIEW

It isn't often that a team gets to clinch a place in the final within the first two days of the competition. Velocity finds itself in that situation as it takes on Trailblazers in the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After beating Supernovas, the champion in both the previous editions of the tournament, Mithali Raj’s women could advance to the final if they beat the Smriti Mandhana-led side. Even if they don’t collect the win, they can make it to the final provided they maintain a healthy enough net run-rate.

REPORT | Five-wicket win for Velocity

They would, of course, prefer to do it with another victory. After chasing down the small total set by Supernovas despite a poor start and a middle-order collapse, they should be in a confident frame of mind.

South African all-rounder Sune Luus and wicket-keeper Sushma Verma turned the match around on Wednesday night with their brilliant batting. But they won't mind more contributions from the top-order, which includes Danielle Wyatt, Shafali Verma and Mithali, in today’s contest.

The bowlers did exceedingly well. Spinners Leigh Kasperek and Ekta Bisht and seamer Jahanara Alam were impressive.

Trailblazers, too, boasts an excellent attack in the form of Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Salma Khatun. The batting revolves around Smriti and Deandra Dottin at the top of the order. It would also be interesting to see how Natthakan Chantham, the first star to emerge from Thailand, and the promising Richa Ghosh fare with the bat.

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Velocity 1 1 0 2 +0.204 Trailblazers 0 0 0 0 0.000 Supernovas 1 0 1 0 -0.204

All you need to know:

What: Velocity vs Trailblazers, 2nd Match

Date – 05/11/2020 | Thursday

Match Start Time – 3:30 PM IST

TV Channel – Star Sports

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar

Squads:

Trailblazers Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Punam Raut, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Parween(w), Nattakan Chantam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur

Velocity Squad: Mithali Raj(c), Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Leigh Kasperek, Sushma Verma(w), Ekta Bisht, Jahanara Alam, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Anagha Murali