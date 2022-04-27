Umran Malik picks maiden IPL five-for vs Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bagged his maiden IPL five-for in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Malik's spell of 4-0-25-5 - the best of IPL 2022 so far - rattled Gujarat's top and middle-order in the 196-run chase. Malik's delivery to get rid of Wriddhiman Saha, who struck 68 off 38 balls, was a searing 152.8 kph ball.

Dale Steyn on Umran Malik: He will play international cricket soon

Malik now has 15 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.97. He is second in the Purple Cap list, three wickets behind Rajasthan Royals' leggie Yuzvendra Chahal (18).

“Umran will play international cricket, no doubt about that. He bowls at 150kmph consistently, and nobody else is doing that in the world right now, maybe Lockie Ferguson is the other guy who does it, but they are very different bowlers. But from an Indian point of view, he is the only guy that consistently bowls over 145-150kmph every single ball, so he will play for India. But how India manages him is completely up to them,” SRH fast bowling coach Dale Steyn had told Sportstar .