IPL 2023: Who is RCB pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak who picked 3/20 on IPL debut?

The 26-year-old deceived the Aussie with a back-of-length slower delivery that was pulled straight to Virat Kohli at midwicket by Warner and conceded just seven runs in his first over.

CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 18:22 IST
Vijaykumar Vyshak of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals.

Vijaykumar Vyshak of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak had a dream debut to his IPL (Indian Premier League) career as he dismissed Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner in his first over.

The 26-year-old deceived the Aussie with a back-of-length slower delivery that was pulled straight to Virat Kohli at midwicket by Warner and conceded just seven runs in his first over. In his third over, Vyshak removed Axar Patel with another slower delivery after being hit for a boundary.

Vyshak ended with three for 20 from his four overs after removing Lalit Yadav in his final over and registered the best bowling figures for an Indian on RCB debut.

Vyshak, the quickest bowler in the Karnataka side on the domestic circuit, was the leading wicket-taker for his team in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, picking 31 wickets in eight matches at at an average of 24.58.

Interestingly, some years ago, Vyshak considered himself a batter.

“In my junior days, I was primarily a batter who could bowl slow-medium. When I was 18, Raman  sir, my coach at Basavanagudi Cricket Academy, indirectly motivated me at the nets by saying ‘you can’t bowl fast’. When he told me I couldn’t bowl fast, that triggered me. That’s where my journey as a pacer started,” Vyshak had told Sportstar.

Vyshak has worked extensively with former Karnataka and India fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2009 and 2013. The inputs from the senior man helped Vyshak no end.

“I didn’t bowl well in the first game of last year’s Ranji Trophy. Mithun told me not to worry about it, and that I should continue to try and bowl quick. Mithun worked on my action, run up, and my mental aspect as well - how to go about it when the wicket is flat, how to bowl in different conditions. He is a legend, and he has done wonders for Karnataka for a long time. That helped me a lot,” Vyshak had said.

Vyshak came into the RCB squad for IPL 2023 as replacement for batter Rajat Patidar, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an Achilles Heel injury.

