Kohli hits half-century in first match as RCB captain since 2021

Virat Kohli struck a half-century against Punjab Kings in his first match as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper since 2021.

Kohli is stepping in for regular captain Faf du Plessis, who will not field today due to a bruised rib. However, du Plessis opened the batting for RCB with Kohli and will be subbed out when the team bowls.

Kohli brought up his fifty off 40 balls with a four off Arshdeep Singh in the 14th over. Kohli and du Plessis gave RCB another strong start with their second hundred-run partnership of the season.

However, Punjab Kings pulled it back at the death with four wickets as RCB was restricted to 174 for four. Kohli was dismissed for 59 off 47 by Harpreet Brar off the first ball of the 17th over, after which RCB only scored 37 runs in the last four overs for the loss of four wickets.