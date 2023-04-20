IPL News

Kohli hits half-century in first match as RCB captain since 2021

Virat Kohli struck a half-century against Punjab Kings in his first match as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper since 2021.

Team Sportstar
20 April, 2023 16:32 IST
20 April, 2023 16:32 IST
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action.

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Virat Kohli struck a half-century against Punjab Kings in his first match as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper since 2021.

Virat Kohli struck a half-century against Punjab Kings in his first match as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper since 2021.

Kohli is stepping in for regular captain Faf du Plessis, who will not field today due to a bruised rib. However, du Plessis opened the batting for RCB with Kohli and will be subbed out when the team bowls.

Kohli brought up his fifty off 40 balls with a four off Arshdeep Singh in the 14th over. Kohli and du Plessis gave RCB another strong start with their second hundred-run partnership of the season.

However, Punjab Kings pulled it back at the death with four wickets as RCB was restricted to 174 for four. Kohli was dismissed for 59 off 47 by Harpreet Brar off the first ball of the 17th over, after which RCB only scored 37 runs in the last four overs for the loss of four wickets.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us