IPL auction 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.5 crore

Sri Lanka leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Known to work a trick with his variations, the Sri Lankan first became a part of the IPL in 2021 when Royal Challengers Bangalore brought him as a mid-season replacement for Adam Zampa.

The Bengaluru-based franchise went for the spinner in the following year’s mega auction as well, roping him in for a fee of Rs. 10.75 crores. Over the three seasons, Hasaranga featured 26 times and picked 35 wickets at an economy of 8.14.

Hasaranga had the most runs and the most wickets in the Lankan Premier League earlier this season.

The leg-spinner has 216 wickets from 157 T20 matches at an average of 16.99. Hasaranga is also more than a handy batter, having scored over 1700 T20 runs at a strike rate of 143.08.