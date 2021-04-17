Warner rues lack of 'smart cricket' after third straight defeat for SRH

David Warner, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, rued another batting collapse as his team succumbed to a 13-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Saturday.

"I don't know how to take that. These scores are very chaseable, it's just poor batting," Warner said after the match. Chasing 151, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner put on 67 for the first wicket, before Bairstow stepped onto his stumps off Krunal Pandya's bowling. His dismissal triggered a slide, which saw SRH slip to 104 for 5, requiring 47 off 30 balls. Warner reiterated the importance of converting starts. "Two of us got set, my run out, Jonny (Bairstow) stepping on his wickets and false shots in the middle proved that if you don't have two guys at the end, you don't win. If you get a partnership and have one guy at the end, you can chase down 150 easily."

With 27 required off 18 balls, Trent Boult conceded just six runs in the 18th with the Sunrisers losing two wickets. Bumrah then defended 16 off 6. Boult ended with 3 for 28 while Bumrah picked 1 for 14. Batting first, Mumbai managed a modest 150 on a typical Chepauk surface, which was once again on the slower side. "I think our bowlers adapted well to this wicket, it's slower than the ones we played on earlier. You just need smart cricket in the middle, we aren't doing that. We've got to learn from the mistakes and right now it's just the batsmen. We've got to take responsibility. Got to move forward, put some smiles on our faces."