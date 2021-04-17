Home IPL News Rohit Sharma surpasses Dhoni to become leading Indian six-hitter in IPL IPL 2021: Rohit went past MS Dhoni's tally of 216 sixes to become the leading Indian six-hitter in the league during Mumbai's clash against Sunrisers on Saturday. Team Sportstar 17 April, 2021 20:07 IST Rohit reached the millestone of most sixes among Indians in the IPL when he launched Sunrisers seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar over the deep mid-wicket fence on Saturday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 17 April, 2021 20:07 IST Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma became the leading Indian six-hitter in IPL history, overtaking MS Dhoni's tally of 216 sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Saturday.Rohit reached the milestone when he launched Sunrisers seamer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, over deep mid-wicket for his second six of the night. Rohit equalled Dhoni's tally in the third over by smashing Mujeeb Zadran over the boundary. IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score: Vijay Shankar removes Rohit after Mumbai Indians gets past 50 The Mumbai opener is now third on the all-time six-hitters list in the IPL behind Chris Gayle (351) and AB de Villiers (237).Rohit is also the leading Indian six-hitter in T20 cricket, having struck 390 maximums in his career. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.