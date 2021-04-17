Rohit Sharma surpasses Dhoni to become leading Indian six-hitter in IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma became the leading Indian six-hitter in IPL history, overtaking MS Dhoni's tally of 216 sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Saturday.

Rohit reached the milestone when he launched Sunrisers seamer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, over deep mid-wicket for his second six of the night. Rohit equalled Dhoni's tally in the third over by smashing Mujeeb Zadran over the boundary.

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score: Vijay Shankar removes Rohit after Mumbai Indians gets past 50

The Mumbai opener is now third on the all-time six-hitters list in the IPL behind Chris Gayle (351) and AB de Villiers (237).

Rohit is also the leading Indian six-hitter in T20 cricket, having struck 390 maximums in his career.