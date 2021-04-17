IPL News

Rohit Sharma surpasses Dhoni to become leading Indian six-hitter in IPL

IPL 2021: Rohit went past MS Dhoni's tally of 216 sixes to become the leading Indian six-hitter in the league during Mumbai's clash against Sunrisers on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 April, 2021 20:07 IST

Rohit reached the millestone of most sixes among Indians in the IPL when he launched Sunrisers seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar over the deep mid-wicket fence on Saturday.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 April, 2021 20:07 IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma became the leading Indian six-hitter in IPL history, overtaking MS Dhoni's tally of 216 sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Saturday.

Rohit reached the milestone when he launched Sunrisers seamer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, over deep mid-wicket for his second six of the night. Rohit equalled Dhoni's tally in the third over by smashing Mujeeb Zadran over the boundary.

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score: Vijay Shankar removes Rohit after Mumbai Indians gets past 50  

The Mumbai opener is now third on the all-time six-hitters list in the IPL behind Chris Gayle (351) and AB de Villiers (237).

Rohit is also the leading Indian six-hitter in T20 cricket, having struck 390 maximums in his career.