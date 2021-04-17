IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score: Rohit's Mumbai Indians vs Warner's Sunrisers, Playing 11 squad list, Toss at 7:00 PM

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderbad in Chennai on Saturday.

-MATCH PREVIEW -

Confident Mumbai Indians, fresh after a brilliant win against Kolkata Knight riders, will look to build on the momentum when it takes on an unsettled Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The title-holders managed to defend a small total with some exceptional bowling in the final five overs of the game, showing its first match loss was an aberration. Even in the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai had done well to take the game till the last over and will feel it has most of its bases covered.

One area the five-time winners will hope to improve upon will be its batting, as it did not put up enough runs on the board in both the games.

The pitch in Chennai so far has been better for the team batting first and, it will be interesting to see if the team winning the toss opts to set a total for the first time.

After two losses so far, both while chasing, Sunrisers would probably look at the option of setting a total considering it has one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL.

They have a bit of a headache in nailing its combinations right and, the big question will be how can the team accommodate Kane Williamson if he is match-ready. The New Zealand skipper adds stability to its batting unit, an area of concern, especially in the middle-order.

The team will hope players like Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar can be more aggressive and not let the whole batting unit depend on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The 2016 champion needs to get on board soon and a win against a side like Mumbai could be the booster shot it desperately seeks.