Rohit: Need a set batsman at the end on Chennai pitches

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma said "intelligent batting" was key on the slow pitches of the M.A. Chidambaram stadium after his side edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs on Saturday.

Electing to bat first on a sluggish track, Mumbai got off to a flying start with openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, posting 53 runs in the Powerplay. However, the SRH bowlers rallied back with quick wickets before a Kieron Pollard cameo (35 off 22) powered Mumbai to 150/5 in 20 overs.

"The slowishness of the deck doesn't allow batsmen to come and slog straightaway. One set batter carrying through is needed, which is what's not happening for all of the teams that have played here. Polly (Pollard) has done it for so many years for us at the back end. We have the confidence in him. It's all about him getting some time in the middle," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Mumbai's incisive bowling and sharp fielding then helped the side trigger a batting collapse which saw the Sunrisers fall short of the target, despite an explosive start from openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Rohit lauded the team's all-round performance and said: "It was a great effort from the bowling unit. On that pitch, when you're bowling well, it's not easy. Our fielding was really good tonight, that's something we take pride in."

The win saw Mumbai climb to the top of the table with four points from three matches. It will face Delhi Capitals next on Tuesday. On the other hand, Sunrisers, which has lost three matches on the trot, will take on Punjab Kings on Wednesday.