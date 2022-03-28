Who is Abhinav Manohar, the Gujarat Titans batsman who starred against Lucknow Super Giants

Abhinav Manohar helped Gujarat Titans get over the line in an IPL 2022 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. He was picked by Gujarat for Rs 2.6 crore.

With 20 needed off the last two overs, Manohar collected a boundary off Dushmantha Chameera in the 19th. Rahul Tewatia was going great guns at the other end, bringing the equation down to 11 off 6. Manohar, who was on strike for the final over, struck two back-to-back fours before taking a single and getting off strike. Tewatia then sealed the win with another four.

Rahul Tewatia does it again, this time at Wankhede

After a long wait to earn his Karnataka debut, Abhinav made it count as he broke his side out of jail in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 pre-quarterfinal against Saurashtra. Chasing a 146-run target, Karnataka slipped to 34 for three before an ice-cool Manohar whipped the bowlers to all parts and powered his side home with a six in the last over - finishing unbeaten on a 49-ball 70.

Manohar's cameos in the next two games helped Karnataka to the final, where he finished as the top-scorer for the side in a painful defeat to Tamil Nadu.